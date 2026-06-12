Disclosure Day Has A Surprising Connection To Another Steven Spielberg Alien Classic

This article contains spoilers for "Disclosure Day."

Despite enjoying a prolific 50-plus year career as a filmmaker who was instrumental in creating the summer blockbuster, Steven Spielberg has never been particularly big on direct sequels. I've chosen my words carefully there, because while Spielberg has made several sequels to his own films, only one of them ("Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull") feels like a true direct sequel. The rest have been more anthology-like, with only one or two returning characters and the barest of references to prior events. Movies like "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" are more concerned with exploring new territory than revisiting the past.

Even so, the fact that Spielberg is not completely averse to reviving his past gives fans hope that he might surprise us by making another legacy sequel. After all, what is "The Fablemans" but the director revisiting his own childhood? Fan hope rekindled anew when the secrecy surrounding this week's "Disclosure Day" began to grow over the past year. Speculation arose that the film, which marks Spielberg's return to sci-fi blockbuster fare since 2018's "Ready Player One," could be a stealth sequel to 1977's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" given its subject matter. While there are similarities between the two films, to be sure, Spielberg goes out of his way to keep the movies narratively separated from each other. However, there happens to be one major callback to "Close Encounters" hidden in the film, and it's not something seen or spoken. Instead, it's John Williams' score which contains an indirect reference to "Close Encounters" via both films' use of tunes from the Disney animation songbook, the better to represent the fairy-tale quality of first contact with extraterrestrials.