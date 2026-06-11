Stop reading if you don't have top-level security at Wardex — this article contains massive spoilers for the entirety of "Disclosure Day."

Steven Spielberg has done it again. His latest summer blockbuster, "Disclosure Day," earned a rave review from /Film's chief critic Chris Evangelista — and garnered great feedback from critics across the board — and proved that this universally acclaimed director still, to put it casually, "has the juice." So what happens in this movie, and what does that epic ending really mean?

Let's start with some basics. "Disclosure Day," Spielberg's first movie since his 2022 autobiographical film "The Fabelmans," gives the game away a bit in its title: what would happen to our world as we know it if the powers that be disclosed the truth about extraterrestrial life? This neatly ties together a few concepts Spielberg is quite fond of — aliens and the search for truth, the latter of which is a running theme throughout his work but is addressed pretty bluntly in his 2017 movie "The Post." Unsurprisingly, "Disclosure Day" also has a stacked cast. Oscar nominees Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo, Oscar winner Colin Firth, Josh O'Connor, and Eve Hewson serve as the five main characters, and behind the scenes, Spielberg worked with all-timer composer John Williams and cinematographer (and his other frequent collaborator) Janusz Kamiński, another Oscar winner, to craft the look and feel of the film.

"Disclosure Day" is yet another triumph for Spielberg, a man whose very name has become a synonym for "good director" — so let's unpack this epic adventure and its wild ending. Here's everything you need to know about the ending of "Disclosure Day," explained.