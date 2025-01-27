Steven Spielberg Fought Hard To Stop A Sequel To One Of His Best Movies

If your heart isn't in something, it's probably best to leave it be. That was the decision Steven Spielberg eventually made when contemplating the idea of following up to his gem of a sci-fi family movie. "I just did not want to make a sequel. I flirted with it for a little bit — just a little bit to see if I could think of a story — and the only thing I could think about was a book that was written by somebody that wrote the book for it called 'The Green Planet,' which was all going to take place at E.T.'s home," he confessed. Well, there was that and a much darker chapter titled "E.T. Nocturnal Fears," co-written by "E.T." writer Melissa Matheson, where E.T. protects Elliott (Henry Thomas) from a carnivorous offshoot of his own species. However, "The Green Planet" sounded much more cheerful.

Written by William Kotzwinkle three years after the original film's release, "E.T.: The Book of the Green Planet" follows our alien pal as he heads home, only to keep an eye on his human friend, Elliott (Henry Thomas). Seeing that both he and his buddy are changing, E.T. breaks his planet's laws and returns to Earth to set his friend right. "We were all going to be able to go to E.T.'s home and see how E.T. lived," Spielberg revealed. "But it was better as a novel than I think it would have been as a film." Good. Let's keep it that way.