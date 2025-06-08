Why Steven Spielberg Didn't Direct More Jurassic Park Movies

If you're a filmmaker in 1993 having one of the best years in your entire career, then congratulations, because your name must be Steven Spielberg. On top of winning over seven Academy Awards for the highly acclaimed WWII historical drama "Schindler's List," Spielberg was also one of many faces behind adapting Michael Crichton's "Jurassic Park" for the big screen. The film not only won three Oscars in the very same ceremony, but it also cemented itself as the pinnacle of CGI wizardry that visual effects artists still look up to. Of course, Spielberg was already a Hollywood staple at this point, having previously pioneered the modern blockbuster as we know it with 1975's "Jaws." All the same, the filmmaker was about to show audiences something they had never seen before, much like Richard Attenborough's ambitious dinosaur mogul John Hammond.

"Jurassic Park" simply doesn't happen without VFX artists Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, and Stan Winston pooling their talents to herald Industrial Light & Magic into a new age under Spielberg's watchful eye. A mix of large scale animatronics and groundbreaking technological breakthroughs in CGI, dinosaurs became the movie spectacle to beat. We all know that 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" would be Spielberg's next cinematic venture at the time, and I contend it's not as bad as a lot of folks would make it out to be. I'm not fully onboard with /Film's Danielle Ryan's assertion that "The Lost World" is the best "Jurassic Park" movie, but they have the right idea.

The success of "Jurassic Park" was overwhelming to the point that it would've been strange if Universal never tried to capitalize on it, and not having Spielberg return to the director's chair would have been an equally baffling move. But why didn't he come back for "Jurassic Park III?" Well, there's a pretty simple answer to that one.