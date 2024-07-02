The Flesh Fair In Steven Spielberg's A.I. (Dangerously) Didn't Use CGI

When Steven Spielberg's "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" opened theatrically on June 29, 2001, it was freighted with impossible expectations. First of all, many cinephiles didn't consider it a Spielberg film. This was Stanley Kubrick's long-promised homecoming to the science fiction genre, which he'd revolutionized cinematically in 1968 with "2001: A Space Odyssey," and, even though he'd initially approached Spielberg about directing the project in 1985, the Hollywood hitmaker was viewed as a creative conduit of sorts.

This was especially true in the wake of Kubrick's unexpected death two years prior. "A.I." would likely be the last film Kubrick worked on extensively to go before the cameras (this has thus far held true, as we're still waiting on someone to take a crack at his epic biopic "Napoleon"). So while people were excited to see Spielberg's rendition of Kubrick's vision, the doubters were out there. Even with non-escapist masterpieces "Empire of the Sun" and "Schindler's List" in his filmography, some still considered him a sentimentalist.

To this day, some people, despite facts, view "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" as a Spielberg-ized travesty of an unmade Kubrick classic. They point to the "happy ending" where humanoid David's wish to be with his flesh-and-blood mother is granted as proof of Spielberg's meddling (even though all of this was in Kubrick's version). They also nitpicked scenes like the visit to Rouge City and David's brush with destruction at the Flesh Fair as sickeningly tacky.

Frankly, the tackiness was the point, and Spielberg's collaborators went to great lengths to service Kubrick's designs. In fact, particularly with regards to the Flesh Fair, they pushed the safety envelope as far as they could to get the bloodthirsty spectacle sickeningly right.