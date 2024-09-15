Alfred Hitchcock Rejected An Offer To Meet Steven Spielberg For The Weirdest Reason

The ride in question here is most likely the very first "Jaws" ride at Universal Studios, which opened in 1976 according to the website Jawsride.net. The earliest iteration was a part of the studio's famous tram tour, and at first it focused more on set pieces from the movie — including Quint's Bait and Tackle Shop and the shark fishing boat The Orca — than on the big shark himself. However, Hitchcock doesn't seem to be credited anywhere as a voice of this ride (which would typically be narrated by the tram tour guide), leading sites like The Daily Jaws to conclude that the director probably meant he voiced a Universal Studios promo spotlighting the ride. As this story demonstrates, Hitch wasn't always big on the details (like the name of the movie) at this point in his life.

Dern writes that whenever he tells this story to Spielberg, the director always says, "God, I get goosebumps." Even the idea of a near-meeting with Hitchcock seems to have been meaningful for the director. It's a shame the pair never got to pick each others' brains, as the "fish movie" employed some classic Hitchcock moves to keep its audience enthralled. Spielberg has said in interviews that the infamous mechanical problems the animatronic shark faced behind the scenes of "Jaws" were a blessing in disguise, one that forced him to rethink the movie in a way that would show viewers much less of the monstrous sea hunter — all while making us super afraid of it regardless.

"The film went from a Japanese Saturday matinee horror flick to more of a Hitchcock, the less-you-see-the-more-you-get thriller," Spielberg once told The Roanoke Times. It's the same strategy that made "Psycho" so successful: the movie manages to make audiences fear Mrs. Bates without actually showing her to us, delivering a whole lot of suspense that culminates in an all-time-great fake out. Hitchcock used the less-is-more strategy plenty of times over the years, but due to his own self-consciousness, he may have never realized that it helped inspire the career of one of the most successful directors of all time.