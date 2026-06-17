Absolute Batman Delivered The Series' Most Important Joker Moment Yet — And It Didn't Disappoint

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Spoilers for "Absolute Batman" #21 to follow.

Writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta redefined Bruce Wayne's origin right out of the gate in "Absolute Batman" issue #1, creating a Dark Knight "without the mansion, without the money, without the butler." That first issue's closing page completed the twist, revealing this universe's Joker — Jack Grimm (an immortal who's posed as Grimms I-V) — is one of the world's richest men.

Across the next 20 issues, Batman battled the Joker's forces, because Mr. Grimm's reach is wide and often invisible. The Caped Crusader defeated the "Party Animals" marauders that the Joker sent to ravage Gotham City, but Grimm hit back harder. Bruce also spent months trapped in the Joker's "Ark M" house of horrors beneath Gotham City, while Grimm's attack dog Bane mutilated Bruce's friends and nearly killed Batman himself. Most recently, Grimm's minion the Scarecrow pushed Jim Gordon to his death, framing Batman for the murder. In turn, Grimm's Robin squad was deputized to capture the "Cowled Prince of Crime."

Batman learned who the Joker is in "Absolute Batman" #15, the same issue in which Grimm himself came back to Gotham to get more hands-on battling Batman. The Caped Crusader has spent the last few issues observing Grimm, but the Joker has stuck to intermediaries in addressing Batman. But this is Batman and the Joker; they'd have to meet eventually. Now, in "Absolute Batman" #21, the promise made way back at the end of issue #1 is finally paid off.

After a night battling the Robins, Bruce is at work at his engineering job. Standing on the edge of an under-construction skyscraper, Bruce gets a visit from a project investor — Jack Grimm. Bruce is defiant, but he receives a terrifying message about how he has the Joker's undivided attention.