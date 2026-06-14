Disclosure Day's Most Surprising Performance Has The Perfect Origin Story

This story contains major spoilers for "Disclosure Day," so proceed with caution.

Steven Spielberg's emotional "Disclosure Day" lets Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor take the lead roles in the suspenseful sci-fi thriller about secret government files concerning unidentified flying objects and extra-terrestrial life on Earth.

O'Connor plays Daniel Kellner, a cybersecurity specialist who is threatening the release of the aforementioned alien information. His employer, a secret government organization called Wardex Corporation, is in hot pursuit. Wardex's leader, Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), believes humanity won't be able to handle the confirmation of alien life in the universe, and he'll do almost anything to stop Kellner from releasing the files.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt plays Kansas City TV weather woman Margaret Fairchild, who suddenly started making strange clicking sounds during a live news broadcast and has somehow become unsettlingly psychic and intuitive. She's not only able to read a person's mind, but can also see through their eyes when she concentrates hard enough, not to mention being able to speak foreign languages that she previously didn't know. Needless to say, it's all rather confusing and overwhelming for her.

O'Connor and Blunt are undeniably driving the story, with the convergence of their characters resulting in a powerful third act that finally sees the release of irrefutable evidence of alien life on Earth. Each actor gives a riveting performance, especially when Daniel and Margaret discover the truth about their past, each having been abducted by aliens when they were children and imprinted with knowledge and skills that they only recently began to utilize and understand. However, the film's climax includes a surprising supporting turn from an actress who nearly steals the entire disclosure day sequence. Her name is Courtney Grace, and before becoming an actress, she had the perfect job to prepare her for this mesmerizing performance.