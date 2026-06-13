Roger Ebert Gave A Perfect Rating To This Neve Campbell Drama That Most Critics Despised

"When Will I Be Loved" is a 2004 film that pretty much everyone hated ... except Roger Ebert. The movie was written and directed by James Toback, who was also responsible for "The Pick-Up Artist," a Robert Downey Jr. and Molly Ringwald-led rom-com that Ebert absolutely savaged. In 2025, Toback was ordered to pay $1.68 billion to 40 women who accused him of sexual abuse (per Variety). As such, winning over Ebert with an erotic drama hardly does much to change his legacy. But unlike Toback, Ebert does have a considerable legacy, and if he had a contrarian opinion, it was usually worth paying attention to.

As far as Michael O'Sullivan of the Washington Post was concerned, "When Will I Be Loved" was a film that very quickly "collapsed under the weight of its own pretension." Indeed, his view represented the larger critical response to the movie, as critics really weren't fond of Toback's erotic flick in general (which, in hindsight, is probably for the best).

The film stars Neve Campbell as a young New York woman who explores her own sexuality after becoming bored with her hustler boyfriend. For Ebert, this, along with her part in Robert Altman's "The Company," was a "breakthrough role" for the actor, which helped move her "out of the 'Scream'-queen category" and allow her to "grow." Stephanie Zacharek of Salon.com, on the other hand, felt that "the whole picture seem[ed] coated with a slimy sheen of drool."