Roger Ebert Absolutely Savaged This Robert Downey Jr. And Molly Ringwald Rom-Com

Movie critics, like every other human being on the planet, can have absolutely rotten days. And when they take that rotten day into the theater with them, a perfectly innocent little film might just catch some unearned strays. It's a very rare occurrence, but I've regrettably let a bad mood color my appreciation of a movie that, after a second viewing, turned out to be terrific.

James Toback's lightweight 1987 comedy "The Pick-Up Artist" is not a crime against the motion picture medium, but Roger Ebert sure treated it that way. It was a change of pace for the now-disgraced Toback, who was best known for writing emotionally charged character studies like "The Gambler" and "Fingers." "The Pick-Up Artist," by comparison, is a hybrid rom-com/gangster flick where a happy ending is never in doubt. Robert Downey Jr. (coming off the likes of "Weird Science") stars as a grade school teacher who spends his free time trying to talk women into his bed. Or his car. Or anywhere sex can be had without ending in arrest. You're thinking this sounds problematic, and I haven't even mentioned that Downey's character has a penchant for hitting on his students' mothers. I haven't seen this movie in 38 years, but I cannot imagine it has aged well.

Downey's various conquests lead to him striking up a relationship with a young woman (Molly Ringwald) who's $25,000 in debt to a New York City mobster (Harvey Keitel). She's also struggling to look after her alcoholic father (Dennis Hopper), which leads Downey's cad with a heart of gold to help her gamble her way out of financial distress in Atlantic City.

You've seen this movie before, but formulas work for a reason. Ebert, however, was in no mood for a programmer when he watched this film.