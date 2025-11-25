40 Years Ago, Robert Downey Jr. Starred In A John Hughes Teen Comedy With A Sci-Fi Premise

These days, Robert Downey Jr. is a global superstar who has done everything from appearing in the "Iron Man" movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to winning an Oscar for his turn in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Back in 1985, however, he was still a relative unknown despite his famous filmmaker father, but he had the opportunity to showcase some of his talent in one of the strangest John Hughes films: "Weird Science."

Don't get me wrong, "Weird Science" is honestly a whole lot of fun and is one of the best '80s teen movies out there. The film stars Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan Mitchell-Smith as social misfits Gary and Wyatt, who use some seriously weird science to bring a toy doll to life and make her into their dream woman. That dream woman, Lisa (Kelly Le Brock), is as smart and capable as she is gorgeous, though she only wants what's best for Gary and Wyatt, making her slightly less of a sex symbol and a little more of a mother figure. (Oedipus complex, anyone?) Since the boys created her to win their teenage girlfriends away from school bad boys Ian (Downey) and Max (Robert Rusler), it's kind of wholesome, although the whole thing has enough strange sci-fi moments to more than warrant its title.