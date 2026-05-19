Roger Ebert Loved This Harrison Ford Action Comedy That Other Critics Hated

It doesn't feel entirely accurate to say that Roger Ebert often went against the grain, seeing as the esteemed critic was entirely unconcerned with the "grain" or which way it ran. All he cared about was conveying his honest opinion on a film, and that often resulted in some takes that happened to be incidentally contrarian — like when he gave the critically-derided 2003 Harrison Ford action comedy "Hollywood Homicide" a positive review.

In his long career, Ebert handed out many positive reviews to otherwise dismissed movies. He loved the mediocre Samuel L. Jackson thriller "Lakeview Terrace," for instance, and gave a perfect score to the controversial 1970s acid Western "El Topo." But even "Lakeview Terrace" fared better critically than "Hollywood Homicide," a movie dubbed a "snail-paced bore" by Megan Lehmann of the New York Post.

Roger Ebert, on the other hand, felt that "Hollywood Homicide" deserved three out of four stars. That must have been heartening for Ford to hear, seeing as he was in a real career lull at the time. Indeed, back in 2003, he was coming off a major flop in the form of "K-19: The Widowmaker," and his track record in general had been relatively inconsistent since the mid-to-late 1990s. "Hollywood Homicide" didn't exactly help in that regard, but at least it won over one of the world's most renowned film critics.