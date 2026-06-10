Roger Ebert Was Disappointed By This Now Acclaimed '80s Sci-Fi Horror Movie

Esteemed though he might be, Roger Ebert was "wrong" about a fair few films in his time. He hated the original "Godzilla" and was one of several critics to turn their nose up at "Blade Runner" in 1982 — though he ultimately made amends by retrospectively awarding a perfect four stars to Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic. One revered 1982 film he never did reverse course on, however, was "The Thing," which he considered to be "a great barf-bag movie" and little more.

"The Thing" was the second (loose) film adaptation of John W. Campbell's 1938 novella "Who Goes There?" The first came in 1951 with Christian Nyby's movie "The Thing From Another World," which John Carpenter loved enough to initially pass on directing his version: "The Thing." Thankfully for all of us, Carpenter did end up directing the movie, ratcheting up the horror with his tale of an Antarctic research outpost menaced by a mysterious alien being. The film was both transgressive in its unwillingness to offer even a sliver of hope amid the resulting chaos and shocking in its use of special effects that, evidently, had Ebert's stomach churning.

Sadly, something must have been in the hors d'oeuvres at whatever parties these critics were attending in 1982. They all had issues with "Blade Runner" and seemed almost unanimously put off by "The Thing." Many were outright hostile to the latter, with The Los Angeles Times' Linda Gross (via StoryScreenPresents) describing it as "bereft, despairing, and nihilistic." Roger Ebert wasn't quite as mean, but he still struggled to find any merit in the film beyond its special effects. The critic ultimately found it to be "disappointing for two reasons: the superficial characterizations and the implausible behavior of the scientists on that icy outpost."