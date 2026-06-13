A24 And Apple TV Teamed Up To Make One Of The Best TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)
We're all familiar with A24, the studio dedicated to independent filmmaking that's made a whole bunch of great movies (especially when it comes to excellent horror flicks). Did you know, though, that A24 also produced one of Apple TV's best shows — which also happens to be one of the best shows of 2026 so far?
That's right — A24 produced "Margo's Got Money Troubles," a series led by Elle Fanning and created by legendary producer and showrunner David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies," "Ally McBeal"). The series, which concluded its first season on May 20, 2026, and has already been renewed for a second outing, stars Fanning as Margo Millet, who unexpectedly becomes pregnant, keeps the baby, and embarks on a brand-new professional venture with the support of her real and found family.
Fanning, who's absolutely transcendent as Margo — and hopefully gets an Emmy nomination to pair with her 2026 Oscar nod for Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value" — is joined by a truly outstanding ensemble cast that includes Nick Offerman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Marcia Gay Harden, and Thaddea Graham. Across eight episodes in its first season, "Margo's Got Money Troubles" warmly welcomes its audience into Margo's life, showing us all of her most intimate moments — and on some level, I mean that literally — while also crafting an excellent drama. (Kelley, known for legal dramas, makes sure to add some legal procedure into the proceedings by the time the series wraps up.) So what else do you need to know about "Margo's Got Money Troubles?"
Margo's Got Money Troubles is based on a book – and tells a sweet, emotionally grounded story
Based on Rufi Thorpe's best-selling novel of the same name — which I also highly recommend — "Margo's Got Money Troubles" introduces us to Margo Millet as she reaches a surprising crossroads in her life. After a torrid and illicit affair with her English professor, Mark Gable (Michael Angarano), at the community college she attends, Margo, who's only 19, realizes she's pregnant. Margo makes a decision, tells the pathetic and spineless Mark that she plans to keep the baby, and tries to figure out how to make it work ... only for her roommates to move out when her baby, Bodhi, is born, leaving her struggling to make rent.
With the help of her one remaining roommate Susie (Thaddea Graham), Margo starts exploring adult content creation on OnlyFans, which takes off when she links up with fellow creators KC and Rose (Rico Nasty and Lindsay Normington). Along the way, Margo reconnects with her absent father James (Nick Offerman), a former pro-wrestler who goes by the stage name "Jinx" and grapples with an addiction to prescription drugs, watches as her mother Shyanne (Michelle Pfeiffer) transforms herself to marry the nerdy and pious (but wealthy) Kenny Herns (Greg Kinnear), and becomes a warm and loving mother to Bodhi. Unfortunately for Margo, Mark's wealthy and powerful mother Elizabeth Gable (Marcia Gay Harden) is out for blood, and she pushes her hapless son to seek full custody of Bodhi when they find out about Margo's line of work.
The Season 1 finale of "Margo's Got Money Troubles" wraps all of this up and promises an exciting second season — which is great news, because it tells a necessary story in a way that's respectful to the sensitive subject matter.
Margo's Got Money Troubles is sensitive, earnest, and genuinely beautiful
So many television shows — and movies, for that matter — only portray sex work for shock value or, even worse, use it as a plot device to show how far any given woman has fallen. (Both of those are somehow true of the dreadful third season of "Euphoria," which turned sex work into a humiliation ritual for characters like Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard.) Thankfully, a series like "Margo's Got Money Troubles" takes a radically different approach — an approach that actually works, unlike "Euphoria."
One of the most interesting things about "Margo's Got Money Troubles" is actually Margo's own attitude towards her new career — even she denigrates it until she's read her rights by KC and Rose. Sex work, the pair tells her, is art; especially content creation, which can be an empowering and beautiful form of self-expression. By the time the first season of "Margo's Got Money Troubles" wraps up, Margo is fully in control of her body, her work, and her life, and is making innovative and astoundingly creative videos as her alien alter ego, Hungry Ghost, who's canonically new to Earth and must discover everything about her own body. "Margo's Got Money Troubles" is a breath of fresh air for so many reasons, and the fact that a venerable studio like A24 put its weight behind this show makes a ton of sense.
"Margo's Got Money Troubles" is streaming on Apple TV now.