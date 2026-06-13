A24 And Apple TV Teamed Up To Make One Of The Best TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

We're all familiar with A24, the studio dedicated to independent filmmaking that's made a whole bunch of great movies (especially when it comes to excellent horror flicks). Did you know, though, that A24 also produced one of Apple TV's best shows — which also happens to be one of the best shows of 2026 so far?

That's right — A24 produced "Margo's Got Money Troubles," a series led by Elle Fanning and created by legendary producer and showrunner David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies," "Ally McBeal"). The series, which concluded its first season on May 20, 2026, and has already been renewed for a second outing, stars Fanning as Margo Millet, who unexpectedly becomes pregnant, keeps the baby, and embarks on a brand-new professional venture with the support of her real and found family.

Fanning, who's absolutely transcendent as Margo — and hopefully gets an Emmy nomination to pair with her 2026 Oscar nod for Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value" — is joined by a truly outstanding ensemble cast that includes Nick Offerman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Marcia Gay Harden, and Thaddea Graham. Across eight episodes in its first season, "Margo's Got Money Troubles" warmly welcomes its audience into Margo's life, showing us all of her most intimate moments — and on some level, I mean that literally — while also crafting an excellent drama. (Kelley, known for legal dramas, makes sure to add some legal procedure into the proceedings by the time the series wraps up.) So what else do you need to know about "Margo's Got Money Troubles?"