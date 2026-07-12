Josh Hartnett's Acting Debut Was In A Long-Running Horror Movie Franchise

The worst thing about Steve Miner's 1998 slasher film "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" is its ungainly title. I understand that John Carpenter's "Halloween" was 20 years old when it was released, but "H20" was pronounced "H-two-oh," as if it were the chemical makeup of water. Water has nothing to do with "Halloween." Then the tacked-on "20 Years Later" seemed unnecessary, as most attendees would know that this was a sequel to "Halloween" made 20 years after the fact.

Another awkward detail is that "Halloween H20" was eventually erased from the franchise's canon — or at least placed in a parallel universe canon — thanks to David Gordon Green's 2018 "Halloween." John Carpenter's 1978 original, "H20," and Green's "Halloween" all star Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. In Green's "Halloween," though, Laurie is no longer related to the masked serial killer Michael Myers. "H20," meanwhile, is all about Laurie's trauma over being the sister of an almost immortal slasher.

In "H20," Laurie has moved from her hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, to a suburb of California, having changed her name to Kari Tate. She now has a teenage son named John from a previous marriage, works at an elite boarding school, and is carrying on a romance with the school's smooth guidance counselor, Will (Adam Arkin). Naturally, Michael Myers (Chris Durand) eventually shows up and starts trying to murder the students at Laurie's school, including her son.

John, one will immediately notice, is played by Josh Hartnett in the film. Indeed, "H20" marked his feature film debut following his appearance on the short-lived TV show "Cracker" in the late 1990s. Harnett also appeared in Robert Rodriguez's "The Faculty" only a few months later, so he experienced a pretty meteoric rise that year despite only being roughly 20 years old.