10 Best Movies With The Fake Dating Trope, Ranked

People date for many different reasons. Some are looking for a best friend. Others seek a companion to accompany them on all of life's adventures. There are also those who want to find a partner to start a family. And of course, you might date a person to get to someone or something else. Okay, that last one doesn't exactly happen in real life for the most part. However, it is one of the oldest and most beloved storylines in the romantic comedy genre.

Characters in a rom com could have a ton of reasons to fabricate a relationship. Across the decades, we've seen this trope utilized to win over someone else, to claim a prize or inheritance, or to just live their lives the way that they want to. Audiences have seen several scenarios play out on the silver screen with this storytelling staple. Though when it comes to the best of the best, there are some movies that stand out above the rest. After extensive research into this very niche section of the genre, we have determined that these are the ten best movies that feature the fake dating trope.