The Wedding Banquet Review: This Unapologetically Queer Rom-Com Has A Great Ensemble Cast [Sundance]

The original "The Wedding Banquet" is a comedy of errors, involving a bisexual Taiwanese man who makes a deal to marry a Chinese woman in order to get her a green card and appease his traditional parents, only to discover that his parents are coming to the USA for their sham wedding, which means he has to lie about his homosexual relationship. As Ahn observed in his introduction to the film, legal same-sex relationships and marriages have been a reality for decades now (and let's hope they stay that way), so that couldn't be the only hurdle the characters would face in his version of the film.

As such, this "Wedding Banquet" introduces us to Angela (Kelly Marie Tran) and Lee (Lily Gladstone), a loving lesbian couple living in Seattle, who are desperate to have a child via the expensive IVF procedure. Their gay male friends who live in their guest house, Chris (Bowen Yang) and Min (Han Gi-chan), are undergoing a rocky patch in their relationship, with Chris refusing to commit to Min based on knowing that Min's wealthy, traditional Korean family would disown him if they were to marry. Upon learning that Lee's last IVF treatment didn't take and that the couple don't have enough money to pay for another try, Min hatches the plan to marry Angela, based on the fact that her day job could allow her to pass as a straight woman in the eyes of his grandmother (Youn Yuh-jung) long enough for a sham wedding to occur and Min to give Angela and Lee money for a new procedure.

Of course, things get complicated almost immediately: Min's grandmother insists on coming to Seattle to stay with Min and Angela, Angela vocalizes her uncertainty about becoming a mother due to her rocky relationship with her own mother, May (Joan Chen), and Chris is torn between his love for Min and his sense of responsibility. The farcical icing on the wedding cake comes when Chris and Angela, who were briefly an item in college before they identified their sexuality, sleep together as the result of a drunken crashout.

Events only get more comically tangled from there, and what "The Wedding Banquet" proves more than anything is how much of a knack Ahn has at setting up and paying off situational comedy. It's a trick easier said than done, as evidenced by the numerous romantic comedies which pile on contrivance after inanity and expect to be rewarded with relatable laughter for it. Ahn, Schamus, and the ensemble cast all have the innate understanding that stories like this need to feel real even while presenting a series of improbable circumstances, and "The Wedding Banquet" pulls off that trick with panache.