The 12 Best Movies To Watch If You Like Crazy Rich Asians

The box office record-breaking success of "Wicked" is once again proving the crowd-pleasing chops of Jon M. Chu, who had previously demonstrated them via the massive success of a certain swanky romantic comedy to which he was connected long before becoming its director. Based on the eponymous novel by Kevin Kwan, 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians" topped the box office in its release week and went on to gross over $239 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. It's safe to say that it's a movie with a lot of fans.

Thankfully, there are several other films you can queue up if you count yourself as one of those fans. Whether you're drawn to the perfectly executed rom-com plotting, to the Asian American representation, to the themes of familial displacement and culture clash between North America and Asia, to the snarky sense of humor, or to the ritz and sumptuousness of the wedding at the center of the plot, we've compiled a list of 12 great movies that will offer similar delights to those that make "Crazy Rich Asians" such beloved.