How To Watch Obsession Director Curry Baker's First Movie For Free

"Obsession" is a bonafide cultural phenomenon. Director Curry Barker's blockbuster smash has had unprecedented staying power at the box office for a horror movie, and it's easy to see why: It's an incredibly low budget film that nevertheless feels big. More so, it takes a simple concept and twists it to the point of being horrifying. The whole thing plays like the grown-up version of a "Goosebumps" story, only way gnarlier and darker.

The movie follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a pathetic sad boy who buys a novelty item for his co-worker crush Nikki (Inde Navarette) that's supposed to grant a wish. When Bear uses it to wish Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world, his wish turns into an inescapable nightmare featuring some of the best scares of 2026 so far.

Thanks to "Obsession," Barker has established himself as a horror voice you need to pay attention to. He's already thrown his name in the hat to make a new "Nightmare on Elm Street" movie, while his next confirmed project is set to be vastly different from "Obsession." Titled "Anything but Ghosts," the film is expected to be more comedic in nature. It also reunites Barker with Cooper Tomlinson, who teamed up with Curry to co-create the sketch comedy YouTube channel "That's a Bad Idea" earlier in their careers.

To prepare for "Anything but Ghosts," the best thing you can do is to go back and watch Barker's first feature-length directorial effort, which he made with Tomlinson. The film in question? "Milk & Serial," a 2024 found footage movie starring Barker and Tomlinson, which you can actually stream for free on the That's a Bad Idea YouTube channel.