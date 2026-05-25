Obsession's Creepiest Moment Came From A Viral TikTok Trend

"Obsession" is one of the best horror movies of 2026, and it's full of incredibly unsettling moments. But by far the creepiest one is when Inde Navarrette's Nikki stands in the corner of a room at night, silently watching her pathetic and sad boyfriend Bear (Michael Johnston) sleep. Her face appears to be distorted, recalling one of the demons from the "Conjuring" movies. It's a very effective shot that looks like either a practical creature effect or very good CGI, and it even brings an equally scary bit from the all-timer horror flick "Pulse" to mind.

However, in truth, it relies on a trick straight out of a viral TikTok trend. "Obsession" makeup artist Kate Oja took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at this scene and how the film made Nikki seem so creepy. As it turns out, Nikki's distorted look was achieved "using highlight and shadow only. No prosthetics."

This style of makeup follows a trend on TikTok from 2023 and 2024 referred to as "Uncanny Valley Makeup." The term was popularized by BeautyTok user Emilia Barth during the Halloween season of 2023, and it refers to makeup meant to make someone look almost human but not quite. The trend involved users applying their makeup and then staring at the camera with a blank expression, usually in the dark or from a corner of a room. The effect is that of a lifeless, almost mannequin-like person. Recognizable, yet unnervingly different.

It's the same thing that makes the "Obsession" scene in question tick. It's very much Nikki on screen, but there's just something off and eerie about her. That director Curry Barker elected to draw from this kind of recent internet trend to make his film is part of why "Obsession" works as well as it does.