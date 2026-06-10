How Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Really Feels About Cassie's Ending
This article contains major spoilers for "Euphoria" Season 3.
After three seasons spanning seven years, HBO's "Euphoria" has come to a close. After what happened in the Season 3 finale, it's very unlikely that "Euphoria" Season 4 will ever happen. Creator Sam Levinson and the cast must now move on, and that includes Sydney Sweeney, who saw her character Cassie experience a pretty tragic conclusion.
In a recent interview with Variety, Sweeney shared her thoughts on Cassie's ending. For those who need a refresher, "Euphoria" Season 3 killed off Jacob Elordi's Nate, who had finally married Cassie. They were living together in a literal gold mansion. In the end, Cassie was left to her own devices, creating adult content without the man she once lusted after. Speaking with the outlet, the actress explained that she wasn't satisfied with her character's ending, but not because she felt the show did her a disservice or anything like that. Here's what Sweeney had to say about it:
"I don't think I'll ever be satisfied with where Cassie ended up, just because I know there is more to tell of Cassie's story. But I feel that way about so many of my projects. 'Everything Sucks!' was a one-season show that I did when I was 18 years old, and sometimes I wake up and go, 'I wonder if we could all come back.' I don't think that feeling will ever go away. I'll always be wondering what Cassie is up to in 'Euphoria'-verse."
Speaking a little more specifically about Cassie's ending, which sees her crying looking at a picture of Nate after her sister Lexi leaves, Sweeney added, "She's trapped in her own dollhouse. She got everything she seemingly wanted, but she's back at the same place she started. And Lexi left her there."
Sydney Sweeney had to say goodbye to Euphoria multiple times
Sydney Sweeney was told not to audition for her role in "Euphoria." For the benefit of her career, it's good that she didn't listen, as it became a breakout role for her. She has since become an A-list star in Hollywood, starring in several high-profile movies and TV shows in between seasons of the show, such as "Anyone But You" and the recent smash hit "The Housemaid."
Her "Euphoria" fame even helped save the horror movie "Immaculate" from being canceled. As Sweeney tells it, she often sees the opportunity to tell more stories with characters she spends a certain amount of time with. She'll get to do that from time to time; "The Housemaid" is getting a sequel, after all. But the nature of the beast necessitates that, at some point, an actor has to move on from a given character, whether they like it or not.
In the same interview, Sweeney further explained that there was never a guarantee that "Euphoria" was coming back for another season. That meant she had to say goodbye to Cassie multiple times over the show's run:
"I was having this bittersweet moment of continually saying goodbye to Cassie every single time. And because there are such big time jumps between each season, yes, I'm coming back to the same character, but I'm coming back to a different place in her life. You're getting the groundwork of who this character was that you kept jumping in and out of. It's a really cool challenge and piece of homework to try to fill in all the gaps."
"This is my third time saying goodbye to her — and I feel like the third time's a charm," Sweeney concluded.
"Euphoria" is streaming now on HBO Max.