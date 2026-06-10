How Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Really Feels About Cassie's Ending

This article contains major spoilers for "Euphoria" Season 3.

After three seasons spanning seven years, HBO's "Euphoria" has come to a close. After what happened in the Season 3 finale, it's very unlikely that "Euphoria" Season 4 will ever happen. Creator Sam Levinson and the cast must now move on, and that includes Sydney Sweeney, who saw her character Cassie experience a pretty tragic conclusion.

In a recent interview with Variety, Sweeney shared her thoughts on Cassie's ending. For those who need a refresher, "Euphoria" Season 3 killed off Jacob Elordi's Nate, who had finally married Cassie. They were living together in a literal gold mansion. In the end, Cassie was left to her own devices, creating adult content without the man she once lusted after. Speaking with the outlet, the actress explained that she wasn't satisfied with her character's ending, but not because she felt the show did her a disservice or anything like that. Here's what Sweeney had to say about it:

"I don't think I'll ever be satisfied with where Cassie ended up, just because I know there is more to tell of Cassie's story. But I feel that way about so many of my projects. 'Everything Sucks!' was a one-season show that I did when I was 18 years old, and sometimes I wake up and go, 'I wonder if we could all come back.' I don't think that feeling will ever go away. I'll always be wondering what Cassie is up to in 'Euphoria'-verse."

Speaking a little more specifically about Cassie's ending, which sees her crying looking at a picture of Nate after her sister Lexi leaves, Sweeney added, "She's trapped in her own dollhouse. She got everything she seemingly wanted, but she's back at the same place she started. And Lexi left her there."