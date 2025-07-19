Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria Fame Saved This Horror Movie From Being Canceled

Michael Mohan's 2024 horror thriller "Immaculate" is another entry in the well-worn "demon baby" genre, a horror sub-category that solidified in 1968 with the release of "Rosemary's Baby." In the film, Sydney Sweeney plays Cecilia, a young nun who moves into an Italian convent, following her own spiritual senses. While there, she shockingly becomes immaculately pregnant, and the convent sees her child as potentially divine. Of course, there is a shadowy conspiracy afoot, and Cecilia begins to suspect that some of the older nuns and the convent's local priest (Álvaro Morte) might be involving her in some sort of demonic ritual. The film has a gloriously shocking ending, although it's a little too arch and arty to be the trashy thrill it aims to be. It's unusual that "Immaculate" came out so close to "The First Omen," another demonic pregnancy thriller about a young nun.

Sweeney, it should be noted, served as a producer on "Immaculate" and got it finally put into production after a long spell of being trapped in development hell. As Mohan told The Hollywood Reporter at the time of the film's release, Sweeney actually auditioned to play Sister Cecilia a full decade earlier in 2014. That version of the project never moved forward, however, and Sweeney went on to bigger and better things. She would begin to break out in the late 2010s and gained a lot of recognition for her roles on HBO's "The White Lotus" and especially "Euphoria." After that, Sweeney became one of the biggest stars of her generation, appearing in ultra-hits like "Anyone But You" and even notable duds such as "Madame Web." As evidenced by her many ad campaigns, Sweeney is also a savvy businesswoman and knows how to wrangle products and movies with equal aplomb.

Indeed, it was that very sensibility — coupled with her newfound fame post-"Euphoria" — that led to Sweeney eventually getting "Immaculate" off the ground.