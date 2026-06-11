The Boys Creator Eric Kripke Has A Blunt Response For Fans Who Criticized The Series Finale

Superhero satire "The Boys" wrapped up its five-season run in May, and not everyone was thrilled. For as much stock as you can put in IMDB ratings, almost all of the lowest-rated episodes of "The Boys" come from Season 5, and the series finale, "Blood and Bone," has the worst rating of them all.

Before the premiere of "The Boys" Season 5, creator Eric Kripke (speaking to The Hollywood Reporter) expressed concern that fans would rethink the whole show based on the last episode. Then, during the run of Season 5, Kripke fired back at fan complaints. Now that the show's over, he gave a similarly blunt address to viewers who didn't like the finale (in an interview with TVLine).

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion, of course, and I'm sorry if I disappointed you, but it was the story I wanted to tell," Kripke said, standing by his ending though conceding not everyone was happy with it.

Granted, some of the criticisms of the finale are off base. "The Boys" has long had a big problem with fans viewing the main villain, Homelander (Antony Starr), as the hero he pretends to be. Starr's incredible performance adds pathos to Homelander, sure, and the character has a tragic backstory, but he's also a delusional, fascist mass murderer.

These fans didn't like that Homelander went out like a coward, crying and begging for his life to Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) after losing his powers. That's why you've gotten people complaining that Homelander lost his "aura," as if "The Boys" were a typical superhero action fest. Even Elon Musk (who received a very unflattering parody in the finale via the character Günter Van Ellis) joined in on criticizing Homelander's well-deserved death; Kripke, in turn, called that the best review he's ever gotten.