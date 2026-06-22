Every Kevin Costner Western Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" exit is murky to this day, but his desire to make "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" factored into it. No one should ever criticize Costner for pursuing his goals, but it's a shame he gave up a good series to make such an underwhelming Western like this one.

Directed by Costner from a script he co-wrote with John Baird, "Horizon" follows multiple characters as they embark on their own separate journeys through the American West. Costner plays Hayes Ellison, a loner cowboy who just wants to mind his own business — but is that even possible in the wild frontier?

The biggest problem with "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" is that it's all set-ups with no payoffs. We meet a bunch of characters, but their stories don't converge and it feels like we are watching different movies within one. In fact, "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" might also be the most expensive trailer ever made.

That's not to say the film isn't entertaining, mind you. It boasts an epic sense of grandeur, there is plenty of action and melodrama, and the performances are strong across the board. Western fans will find plenty to enjoy, but it might test your patience.

Be that as it may, the jury is still out on "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1." It's the first part of a planned four-film series, so it'll probably be more satisfying once the overall story is complete — if that ever happens. Right now, it feels like the introduction to a book, so one can't fault its long-term ambitions.