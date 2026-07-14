Billy Bob Thornton And Kevin Bacon Teamed Up For A Star-Studded Drama That's Streaming On Prime Video

Billy Bob Thornton never wanted to direct again after his big budget Western flop "All the Pretty Horses." Having written and directed 1996's "Sling Blade" (the Oscar-winning movie Thornton credits with changing his life), he went on to oversee the ill-fated Cormac McCarthy adaptation in 2000, which almost put an end to his directorial career. 2001's "Daddy and Them," which Thornton directed and fronted, was shot before "All the Pretty Horses," and it would take until 2012 for him to return to the director's chair. He did so with the comedy drama "Jayne Mansfield's Car." It wasn't quite a triumph, but it was received more favorably than "All the Pretty Horses." Luckily, you can decide for yourself whether Thornton's return to directing was worth the 12-year wait, as "Jayne Mansfield's Car" is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Thornton penned the screenplay along with Tom Epperson, with whom he'd previously co-written 1992's "One False Move," 1996's "A Family Thing" and "Don't Look Back," Sam Raimi's 2000 thriller "The Gift," and 2011's "Camouflage." "Jayne Mansfield's Car" marked their sixth collaboration, and, like almost all their films, it ventured into Southern Gothic territory. This time, Robert Duvall was front-and-center as a war veteran and patriarch of a 1960s Alabama family who are forced to confront the British family for whom their late wife/mother left them. Thornton, Kevin Bacon, and Robert Patrick play Duvall's sons in a film that both grapples with the effects of war on successive generations and revels in the clashing of two very different cultures. It wasn't a triumph, but it arguably deserved more attention than it got.