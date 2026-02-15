Landman's Biggest Father And Son Duo Have A Surprisingly Small Age Gap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Landman" is quickly asserting itself as a worthy successor to "Yellowstone." Though it doesn't take place in the same universe, Taylor Sheridan's drama about the oil industry in Texas has proved to scratch an itch for viewers. In season 2, the show expanded by bringing in more cast members, including acting legend Sam Elliott, who previously worked with Sheridan on "1883." He plays T.L., the father of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris. In real life, though? They're much closer in age.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, it was pointed out to Thornton that Elliott is only 11 years older than him, despite playing his dad on the show. "Honestly, no one has ever brought it up except for journalists," Thornton noted. The actor explained that things like this are what separates acting from real life:

"You can look through movie history, and fathers or mothers have been close in age [to their children]. It's just a thing you do because you're actors portraying someone. If you put yourself in the right headspace, I would find a way to play Sam's older brother. They would say, 'But wait a minute, you guys are 11 years apart.' But I guarantee you we could find a way to do that, because this is not a science experiment."

"We never think about that," Thornton concluded. "You see Sam in the wheelchair and you see me walking around, beating people up and you go, 'Okay, that's his dad.' It's all in the way we portray the characters and Taylor's vision."

Thornton and Elliott had to find a way to make it work on the page because Sheridan doesn't allow for much improv in "Landman." But based on the actor's comments, it sounds like it was an easy process for them.