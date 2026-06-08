A24's Most Terrifying Horror Movie Could Be Getting A Prequel - But Not Anytime Soon

Ari Aster made an unforgettable debut with his 2018 film "Hereditary," which remains one of the most uniquely terrifying mainstream horrors of the past few decades. Now, it looks as though we might all be treated to yet more indelible terror as Aster has written a prequel. Unfortunately — or perhaps mercifully — we won't be seeing this "Hereditary" precursor for some time.

A24 is responsible for some of the best horror movies of the modern age. This is the studio that gave us the uniquely unsettling "Under the Skin" and introduced us all to Robert Eggers with "The Witch." Even the excellent yet underseen horror that was 2024's "I Saw the TV Glow" stands as one of the most interesting and ahead-of-its time entries in the genre. But none of these movies caused the kind of psychic trauma that Aster's "Hereditary" managed to inflict. The film's often overwhelming sense of foreboding felt positively claustrophobic at times, especially since it was punctuated by some of the most upsetting images to appear in a mainstream movie of the 2010s. Now, it looks like Aster could add to our collective trauma.

According to Gold Derby, the director revealed during a recent post-"Hereditary" screening Q&A that he has a prequel ready to go. "I wrote a prequel to this," said the director. "It never feels like the right time. It's a prequel, not a sequel so I don't know where this goes." Seeing as "Hereditary" arguably remains Aster's most well-known work, it seems slightly odd that he would struggle to find the right time to return to that world behind the camera. But with horror continuing to see success at the box office, surely the world is ready for more "Hereditary."