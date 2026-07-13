Before Lord Of The Rings, Peter Jackson Directed A Classic Michael J. Fox Movie

If you had tried to tell people in the early 1990s that Peter Jackson would one day become an Oscar-winning technical maverick and renowned blockbuster filmmaker, you might've gotten some odd looks. At the time, Jackson was known as the weirdo Kiwi behind ultra low-budget, transgressive gross-out horror comedies like the 1987 alien invasion flick "Bad Taste" and the 1989 puppet musical "Meet the Feebles" (which canonically exists in the "Muppets" universe, believe it or not). He then got his first taste of prestige with his award-winning 1994 true story crime drama "Heavenly Creatures," a film that's frustratingly near-impossible to stream today.

However, it was 1996's "The Frighteners" — a mid-budget supernatural horror comedy that nonetheless required a then-unprecedented amount of CGI to realize — that really paved the way for Jackson and the New Zealand based Wētā Workshop's landmark "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Directed by Jackson (who also penned the script with his partner Fran Walsh), the film stars Michael J. Fox as Frank Bannister, a once reputable architect who's suddenly able to see ghosts after his wife dies under suspicious circumstances. And though Frank initially uses this newfound ability to con folks by recruiting his dead companions to haunt the locals (who, in turn, pay Frank to "remove" the pesky spirits), he finds a nobler calling upon setting out to defeat a wicked specter who's been killing the living while masquerading as the Grim Reaper.

Overall, "The Frighteners" was a critical success but a box office bomb, and it failed to win over one particularly well-known critic at the time. (More on that later.) Even so, it proved that Jackson and Wētā were up for both the artistic and logistical challenges of bringing Middle-earth to life. Indeed, it's a ghoulishly giddy romp.