The Muppets Mayhem Confirms An Unlikely Horror Film Exists In The Muppets Universe

The new ten-episode Disney+ series"The Muppets Mayhem" sees the return of the psychedelic Muppet band The Electric Mayhem as they embark on a rip-roaring adventure to record their debut album. Their fearless bandleader Dr. Teeth is still behind the keys and Animal is still beating his drum kit into submission, with all the rest of the band getting back together to make magic happen once again. The long history of Muppets movies has always been filled with pop culture references and glorified celebrity cameos, but aside from "Muppets Haunted Mansion," they've largely avoided any direct nods to the horror genre.

That all changed with the seventh episode of the series "Track 7: Eight Days a Week," where an uncredited appearance from director Peter Jackson confirmed one of the most unlikely puppet crossovers in film history. For the sake of your own sanity and to keep wholesome childhood memories intact, it's probably better if you don't automatically make the connection between the Oscar-winning "Lord of the Rings" director and his downright filthy 1989 puppet comedy "Meet the Feebles."

Developed by Adam F. Goldberg ("The Goldbergs"), Muppet veteran Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes, "The Muppets Mayhem" has made the raunchy, decidely R-rated characters of "Meet the Feebles" officially part of the Muppets universe. Granted, it's a quick exchange at the end of the episode that sneaks in the reference, which is probably why it managed to get past the censors over at Disney. Or, according to Goldberg over on Twitter, he believes that it's pretty likely no one on Disney's board has ever experienced the atrociousness of "Meet the Feebles" for themselves.