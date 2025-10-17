Peter Jackson's First Studio Movie Was A Critical Success (But A Box Office Bomb)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before his foray into J.R.R. Tolkien, New Zealand director Peter Jackson was better known for his striking and putrid horror movies. His first feature, 1987's "Bad Taste," was made for only $25,000, and features scenes of people drinking vomit, and a climax wherein a hero dives through a space alien's body with a chainsaw. He chased that with 1989's "Meet the Feebles," a sendup of the Muppets wherein the puppet performers were addicted to drugs, filming porn in the basement, and dealing with the travails of venereal disease. Jackson's magnum opus, "Braindead" (a.k.a. "Dead Alive") came in 1992, and to this day it remains one of the goriest films of all time.

Jackson diversified his filmography in 1994 with "Heavenly Creatures," a stylized biopic of Juliet Hulme (Kate Winslet) and Pauline Parker (Melanie Lynskey), two teenage girls who committed a murder together in 1952. The film made Jackson something of an indie film darling, and critics outside of the horror community began to take notice. After the tiny release of a 1995 mockumentary called "Forgotten Silver," Jackson was ready for the big time.

In 1996, he released "The Frighteners," a high-profile studio film distributed by Universal Pictures. It boasted a high-profile cast including Michael J. Fox, John Astin, and Dee Wallace. Danny Elfman provided the score. It had the highest budget of any Jackson film to date, costing $26 million. Also new for Jackson was his extensive use of CGI; most of the film's ghosts were realized in computers, an about-face from his bloody, gory, all-practical films like "Braindead." Jackson, of course, would go ham with the CGI with his next film, "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" five years later.

"The Frighteners" was well-enough-received by critics, although it was a box office bomb. It ended up making only $29.3 million at the box office and remains Jackson's biggest commercial loss to date.