The Amazing Digital Circus Proves The Box Office Is Changing Faster Than Anyone Realized

Another weekend, another YouTuber who has found success at the box office. This time, it's not a direct YouTube-series-to feature-adaptation or a YouTuber getting a chance at making a feature film. Rather, it's Gooseworx's "The Amazing Digital Circus," which started life as a YouTube series, was picked up by Netflix for release, and got big enough that the show's finale has become a bonafide theatrical event for its fans. The box office is in the midst of a major sea change, and it's happening fast.

"The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act" opened to $12.3 million, landing at number five on the box office charts for the weekend. It placed just above "The Mandalorian and Grogu" ($10 million), which recently set an unwanted record for "Star Wars" with a massive second weekend drop. It also placed below "Obsession" ($25.6 million) and "Backrooms" ($25.9 million), both of which are part of this big YouTuber Hollywood takeover that has dominated the conversation over the past month.

Even more impressive? "The Amazing Digital Circus" actually topped the charts altogether on Thursday, with a huge $7.9 million. This represents a new record for a Fathom release, with the finale pulling in $20.2 million to date and counting. "Obsession" cemented the new trend for horror of YouTubers breaking into the mainstream. This show is now continuing the trend and expanding it even further.

"The Amazing Digital Circus" centers on a woman who gets trapped in a bizarre circus-themed virtual world with five other people and is forced to play games under the direction of a twisted AI. What is airing in theaters right now is the hour-long finale, which was combined with episode 8 of the series, making for a 93 minute experience. The finale will be released on Netflix on Friday, June 19.