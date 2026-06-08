This Crime Thriller Book Deserves A Better Movie Adaptation Than The Awful One We Got

Tomas Alfredson made two of the best films of the 21st Century, breaking his own rules to make "Let the Right One In" and doing John le Carré justice with "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy." Both also represented two of the best book adaptations ever made. Then, he inexplicably made one of the worst. 2017's "The Snowman" was based on Jo Nesbø's 2007 novel of the same name and was a historic failure on every front. That's a shame not only because Alfredson has an otherwise stellar record, but because the book is a great crime novel that deserved better — and could perhaps still get it.

The seventh in a novel series focusing on Oslo police inspector Harry Hole, "The Snowman" follows its protagonist as he tracks a serial killer who leaves snowmen at murder sites. It's a taut, well-paced novel told using limpid prose that makes the book's version of Oslo and Hole himself feel consistently authentic. The film, however, failed to capture any of that, becoming an infamous blunder that made for an ignoble inaugural Harry Hole adaptation.

Alfredson's "The Snowman" made $43 million on a $35 million budget, which was hardly a success. Still, films have bombed much harder. What you can't make any excuses for, however, is that lowly 7% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers simply weren't impressed with Alfredson's film, panning it for everything from the bewildering editing to the dull pacing and clichéd plot. Jonathan Romney of Film Comment even opined that the film might have represented "the last gasp of Scandi-noir for the international market."

But while fans of the book were frustrated by many of those same issues, the biggest disappointment was that Alfredson's film left out so much of what made the original story so engaging.