A Classic Batman Villain Is Borrowing A Storyline From Daredevil: Born Again

G. Willow Wilson's "Poison Ivy" is one of the most remarkable success stories at DC Comics in the last few years. Originally announced as a miniseries, the comic struck a chord with readers and it has kept going; "Poison Ivy" is currently approaching issue #50! Among the many Batman villains, Pamela Isley definitely has some of the greatest potential to stand on her own.

Poison Ivy was conceived in the femme fatale image of Julie Newmar's Catwoman, but she's evolved into more of an ecoterrorist. Her twisted ways of saving the Earth can make her a compelling lead. "Poison Ivy" does that, and reframes Batman himself from Ivy's POV, i.e. a self-righteous, mysterious, and frustrating thorn in her side.

In the latest arc of "Poison Ivy," Pamela is trying a new strategy — as mayor of Gotham City. At the end of "Poison Ivy" issue #41, she resolves to run for mayor, deciding she needs to get legitimate power to take it away from her enemies. Issue #42 opens with her taking office, having won 70% of the vote. But Ivy is still a super-villain; she bulldozes past the city council to enact her agenda, and that's only the start.

"Poison Ivy" issue #43 sees Ivy lure a polluting businessman to his death in the sewers. The latest issue, #45, opens with Ivy's ecoterrorist acolytes forcing a news broadcaster to report positive coverage of the Isley administration. "Freedom and liberty are nice," Ivy muses in narration. "But you know what's nicer? Order and control."

Superhero fans might be reminded of another recent storyline about a super-villain mayor. In "Daredevil: Born Again," Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime (Vincent D'Onofrio) became mayor of New York City. Mayor Kingpin vs. Mayor Ivy is a true pick your poison choice.