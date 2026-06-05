Scary Movie's Ghostface Reveal Is More Satisfying Than Scream 7

This article contains spoilers for "Scream 7" and "Scary Movie."

The "Scream" franchise has become celebrated for many reasons: its clever deconstruction of the horror genre (and the slasher film specifically), its satire of Hollywood and the film industry's tropes, its look at the blurred lines between the real and the reel, its suspenseful setpieces and inventive kills, and its whodunit structure, where the killer behind the Ghostface mask is someone different every time. The "Scary Movie" franchise may have begun as a direct "Scream" parody, but it's gone in its own unique direction, moving past just one series or subgenre of horror and taking parodic aim at anything it wants, all while sending up the latest horror hits. Other than utilizing similar source material, the two series should not be in competition with one another, as one's aim is to scare and thrill, while the other tries to make folks laugh anyway it can.

Yet like a pet and their owner resembling each other over time, "Scream" and "Scary Movie" have exchanged places here and there. One could say that "Scream 3" is a more successful comedy than the first "Scary Movie" was, for instance. Now that the new "Scary Movie" is back poking fun at the long-running horror franchise (it uses 2022's "Scream" as a framework), it manages to do something unexpected: it has a better Ghostface reveal than the one which just happened in the supposedly more reputable sequel, "Scream 7." To be fair, "Scary Movie" is playing on a different level; it's a parody movie, and thus the plot is a deliberate afterthought. Yet while there's little logic to be found in its Ghostface reveal, it's a far more entertaining and satisfying one than the belabored and uninspired "Scream 7" finale.