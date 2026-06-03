The 2026 Action Thriller That Quentin Tarantino Can't Stop Raving About

Another day, another scorching hot take from Quentin Tarantino. Not content with squandering most of his credibility by slandering Paul Dano, the man is back to complain about the modern day movie-scape. Yes, Tarantino isn't a fan of contemporary films — unless, that is, you put Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a middling streaming flick, in which case, he's all about it. That's right: The writer/director apparently loved when Affleck and Damon reunited for Joe Carnahan's grim Netflix movie "The Rip." Otherwise, he's pretty unimpressed.

Ever since Zach Woods "murdered" Tarantino, as Vulture put it, we should have collectively agreed to treat the guy's hot takes like a toddler tantrum. Just ignore it and eventually it will go away. But regardless of what you think of his opinions, the fact remains that Tarantino is one of the great filmmakers of the last several decades, which means people are going to listen no matter what. Now, we all have to hear about how "The Rip" is one of the best movies of the modern age, supposedly.

World of Reel reports that the latest issue of Sight and Sound includes an op-ed from the man himself, who apparently spends most of the essay lamenting the current state of filmmaking. But, according to the outlet, Tarantino also devotes three pages to praising "The Rip," which evidently "held [him] for its entire duration."