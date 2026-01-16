The Rip Review: Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Reunite For This Grim Netflix Movie

As the sun begins to set, the team is ready to clock out for the day — until Dane tells them about a tip involving a stash house in Hialeah. They roll out and end up in an eerily quiet cul-de-sac, knocking on the door of a house inhabited by Desi (Sasha Calle, who is quite good here playing a character caught in the middle of the mayhem). The young woman explains the house once belonged to her now-dead grandmother and she's tied up in probate court trying to make the place her own. The cops act friendly and courteous to Desi ... at first. Eventually, though, an alarming amount of money is discovered stashed away in the attic. Desi claims she has no knowledge of it — but she also tells the cops that they should "take what they want" and leave. An ominous anonymous phone call to the house also offers a warning: if the cops don't get out of there soon, they're all going to die.

The stage is set for plenty of morally gray drama: will this team turn dirty and pocket the cash? Or is something else going on here? Dane begins acting strange, and JD notices this pretty quickly, leading the two friends to be at each other's throats. From here, I assumed Carnahan was going to take an "Assault on Precinct 13"-style approach, with our cops under siege from criminals trying to bust into their location. But while "The Rip" stays pretty much rooted to that cul-de-sac, most of the film's time is devoted to watching the characters stand around with sour looks on their faces and making abundant use of the f-word. There are bursts of action from time to time, but they fail to thrill. Not helping matters is the look of the film, which is so murky and dark that you'll have a hard time seeing what's happening on screen. To be fair, this is a problem that plagues many modern films and isn't unique to "The Rip," but I'd sure like it to stop.

"The Rip" does give us a handful of scenes where Damon and Affleck's characters bro out, but these are brief flashes of light in a sea of darkness. I'm all for dark and gritty crime dramas, but "The Rip" never feels like much of a movie, more like a pilot for a new, particularly violent "Law & Order" spin-off. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are movie stars, why hire them for anything less?

/Film Rating: 5 out of 10

"The Rip" is streaming on Netflix starting January 16, 2026.