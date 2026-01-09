Ben Affleck And Matt Damon's New Movie Can Solve One Of Netflix's Biggest Problems

Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world and, in some ways, the most high-profile producer of entertainment around the globe right now. That means it's also subject to a certain level of scrutiny, particularly when it comes to how people are paid when they make a movie or TV show for the service. Unlike cable TV, Netflix historically doesn't pay residuals to filmmakers, which has been an issue. Now, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are trying to change the way that the streamer handles this side of the business.

As reported by Stagerunner, Affleck and Damon's new action movie "The Rip," which looks quite unlike anything they've done together before, will be testing the waters with a new compensation model. As opposed to the usual all-upfront payments, this unique agreement will offer a one-time performance-based bonus pool of money that will be shared not just with the movie's stars and its writer/director, Joe Carnahan, but among all 1,200 cast and crew members. Now, this is dependent on the movie hitting certain viewership thresholds, but all involved will get to participate in whatever success it achieves. Affleck had this to say about it:

"We wanted to address some of the real issues that are present and urgent in this business. This deal is fundamental to the ideas we had when we started the company."

In the film, a group of Miami cops discovers millions in cash in a run down stash house, leading to a tense situation as they try to figure out what to do with the money. Affleck and Damon produced the movie through their studio Artists Equity, which they first formed together in 2022. As Affleck pointed out, the deal they struck aligns with what their company seeks to stand for, as evidenced by its name.