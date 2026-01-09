Ben Affleck And Matt Damon's New Movie Can Solve One Of Netflix's Biggest Problems
Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world and, in some ways, the most high-profile producer of entertainment around the globe right now. That means it's also subject to a certain level of scrutiny, particularly when it comes to how people are paid when they make a movie or TV show for the service. Unlike cable TV, Netflix historically doesn't pay residuals to filmmakers, which has been an issue. Now, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are trying to change the way that the streamer handles this side of the business.
As reported by Stagerunner, Affleck and Damon's new action movie "The Rip," which looks quite unlike anything they've done together before, will be testing the waters with a new compensation model. As opposed to the usual all-upfront payments, this unique agreement will offer a one-time performance-based bonus pool of money that will be shared not just with the movie's stars and its writer/director, Joe Carnahan, but among all 1,200 cast and crew members. Now, this is dependent on the movie hitting certain viewership thresholds, but all involved will get to participate in whatever success it achieves. Affleck had this to say about it:
"We wanted to address some of the real issues that are present and urgent in this business. This deal is fundamental to the ideas we had when we started the company."
In the film, a group of Miami cops discovers millions in cash in a run down stash house, leading to a tense situation as they try to figure out what to do with the money. Affleck and Damon produced the movie through their studio Artists Equity, which they first formed together in 2022. As Affleck pointed out, the deal they struck aligns with what their company seeks to stand for, as evidenced by its name.
The Rip could change the way that creators get paid by Netflix
In many cases, Netflix pays wild amounts of money to big stars to make a movie for it. Dwayne "The Rock" Johson was paid $20 million for "Red Notice," for example. In the case of "The Rip," its performance will be measured over the movie's first 90 days on the service. It will then be evaluated relative to other Netflix releases. The specific metrics for success weren't disclosed, but it's said there are multiple performance tiers, with the top tier requiring viewership comparable to Netflix's most-watched titles.
"We're not dogmatic," said Netflix Chief content officer Bela Bajaria. "We wanted to be in business with Matt and Ben. They're entrepreneurial, progressive thinkers about this industry, and what they're building is interesting."
This is an example of A-list talent using the power they have to make change. Affleck and Damon are huge stars, and audiences very much enjoy watching them work together. Netflix, in pursuing this movie, had to meet them on their terms to secure the deal. If it works, this could help get more people who work on films like this get paid more money, more frequently. At the very least, it's attempting to fix a system that is far from perfect.
This comes at a time when scrutiny of Netflix is at an all-time high, as the streamer is currently in the midst of a deal to acquire Warner Bros that would reshape Hollywood. Should that deal close, Netflix will have more power than ever and the need for fair pay structures will be paramount. This deal could, optimism in place, help pave the way for a better system moving forward.
"The Rip" arrives on Netflix on January 16, 2026.