Ben Affleck And Matt Damon's Netflix Movie Is Unlike Anything They've Made Before
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, independently, are two of the biggest names in Hollywood. Together? They're one of the most accomplished filmmaking duos ever to do it. From writing and starring in the Oscar-winning "Good Willing Hunting" together to launching a production company, their friendship has resulted in some special cinema over the years. Now, they're back together for a new movie coming to Netflix in early 2026. But "The Rip" is quite unlike anything we've ever seen from the pair before, that much is certain.
The trailer above reveals our first good look at the latest from director Joe Carnahan ("The Grey," "Copshop"). He's known for making gritty action movies, and boy howdy, does it look like he's done that here, albeit with arguably more star power than he's ever had the pleasure of working with all at once. Affleck and Damon lead the way as a couple of Miami cops who stumble upon a massive sum of cash during what seems like a routine bust, only for things to get far more complicated and action-y from there.
Again, Affleck and Damon have made more than a few movies together over the years. They've even starred in epic period dramas such as Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel" and somehow made a very compelling story about shoes with the Affleck-directed "Air," which chronicled the rise of the Air Jordan shoe brand by Nike in the 1980s. But they've never done anything quite like "The Rip" together. This feels like the kind of grimy crime movie that usually gets dumped to theaters in January with a B-list cast. Here, however, it's A-list top to bottom, with these actors in full-on crooked cop mode. If I may? F*** yes. Absolutely f*** yes. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon made a dirty, gritty cop movie together
It's not that Affleck and Damon, separately, haven't taken on gritty roles before. Affleck directed and starred in "The Town," perhaps one of the greatest heist movies ever made. Meanwhile, Damon has made many, many action movies in the past, and he's arguably still known best for the "Bourne" franchise. But all of these movies have a certain polish to them. "The Rip," on the other hand, looks downright dirty. There's a roughness to it, which comes with the territory when we're talking about Carnahan. It's fascinating, if not downright exciting, to see Affleck and Damon flex such a different muscle together.
For a long time, the two of them spent their careers working apart. Affleck went on to focus more on directing, with movies like "The Town" and the Best Picture winner "Argo" now under his belt. Damon, on the other hand, largely went on to work with some of the biggest directors in Hollywood, becoming a go-to star for everyone from Paul Greengrass to Christopher Nolan. But "The Last Duel" brought them back together onscreen, and now, they seem content to remain best friends who make movies together. We, the audience, appear to be winning here.
It's also worth noting that this is the first collaboration between Netflix and Artists Equity, the production company Affleck and Damon launched in 2022. The cast also includes Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead"), Teyana Taylor ("A Thousand and One"), Sasha Calle ("The Flash"), Catalina Sandino Moreno ("From"), Néstor Carbonell ("Bates Motel"), Scott Adkins ("Accident Man"), and Kyle Chandler ("Game Night").
"The Rip" begins streaming on Netflix on January 16, 2026.