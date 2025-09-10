Ben Affleck And Matt Damon's Netflix Movie Is Unlike Anything They've Made Before

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, independently, are two of the biggest names in Hollywood. Together? They're one of the most accomplished filmmaking duos ever to do it. From writing and starring in the Oscar-winning "Good Willing Hunting" together to launching a production company, their friendship has resulted in some special cinema over the years. Now, they're back together for a new movie coming to Netflix in early 2026. But "The Rip" is quite unlike anything we've ever seen from the pair before, that much is certain.

The trailer above reveals our first good look at the latest from director Joe Carnahan ("The Grey," "Copshop"). He's known for making gritty action movies, and boy howdy, does it look like he's done that here, albeit with arguably more star power than he's ever had the pleasure of working with all at once. Affleck and Damon lead the way as a couple of Miami cops who stumble upon a massive sum of cash during what seems like a routine bust, only for things to get far more complicated and action-y from there.

Again, Affleck and Damon have made more than a few movies together over the years. They've even starred in epic period dramas such as Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel" and somehow made a very compelling story about shoes with the Affleck-directed "Air," which chronicled the rise of the Air Jordan shoe brand by Nike in the 1980s. But they've never done anything quite like "The Rip" together. This feels like the kind of grimy crime movie that usually gets dumped to theaters in January with a B-list cast. Here, however, it's A-list top to bottom, with these actors in full-on crooked cop mode. If I may? F*** yes. Absolutely f*** yes. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows: