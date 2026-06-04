5 Sci-Fi Series With A Female Lead That Are Perfect From Beginning To End

One of Canada's finest entertainment exports, the pulpy science-fiction mystery series "Orphan Black" debuted in 2013, and unwrapped over five seasons into one of the best sci-fi shows of all time. The series centered on Sarah Manning, the lead character and one of the four main protagonists of the series — all played by Tatiana Maslany. Manning is a street-smart grifter, but her life is upended after she witnesses a woman who looks identical to her step in front of a train. When she attempts to assume the dead doppelganger's identity in an attempt to access her finances, Sarah learns that she is one of many human clones — including Alison Hendrix, Cosima Niehaus, Helena, Rachel Duncan, and several others — as part of something called Project Leda. All of the clones are unknowingly connected across North America and Europe, and it's up to Sarah and her clones to discover the origins of their existence.

Of course, asking too many questions is sure to draw negative attention, and "Orphan Black" reveals shadowy organizations, powerful secret institutions, and a cult of religious extremists for good measure. The result is a genre-blending show that explores themes of identity, autonomy, corporate quests for power, and the ethics of scientific discovery. The writing is compelling enough on its own, but it's Maslany — who would later become the titular She-Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — that holds the key to the show's success. By playing multiple clones with distinct personalities, interior lives, and dialects, she embodies them all with such precision that you're bound to forget they're all played by the same woman. "Orphan Black" continually reinvented itself, evolving from a mystery-box thriller into a sprawling conspiracy saga without ever losing sight of its characters.