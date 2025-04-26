A Beloved Animated MTV Sci-Fi Series Led To A Live-Action Flop Starring Charlize Theron

Once upon a time, MTV stood for Music Television and played nothing but music videos around the clock. At a time when 24-hour programming in any form was still novel, there was something comforting about being able to switch on the tube at 3am and watch a Split Enz video. MTV was the only channel within the rapidly expanding cable expanse offering this then-novel service, so no one was clamoring for it to air, say, reruns of "The Monkees."

When MTV became a pop cultural phenomenon, the company got ambitious and began trying out non-music-video programming. In 1985, they really did begin airing reruns of "The Monkees," but that same year they also brought the brilliant BBC punk-rock sitcom "The Young Ones" to American viewers. They eventually got into original programming in 1987 with the game show "Remote Control," which introduced Gen X-ers to comedic talents like Ken Ober, Colin Quinn, and some scrawny kid named Adam Sandler. And for better or worse, MTV popularized the reality show format with "The Real World" in 1992.

For the most part, though, MTV sought out cutting edge or offbeat talent, which led to the channel airing such series as Alex Winter and Tom Stern's "The Idiot Box" (a precursor to the horror-comedy classic "Freaked"), the sketch comedy show "The State," and the envelope-shredding animation showcase "Liquid Television." For adventurous viewers who liked to augment their television consumption with mind-altering substances, "Liquid Television" was appointment viewing. Curated by Japhet Asher, the series showed off early works from Pixar, Bill Plympton, and Mike Judge. While we owe "Liquid Television" an eternal debt of gratitude for giving us "Beavis and Butt-Head," the show's greatest contribution to animation might've been an experimental sci-fi series that, a decade later, became a Charlize Theron star vehicle directed by Karyn Kusama.

