Supergirl Director Had To Be Very Careful About Picking His One F-Bomb [Set Visit]

The new DC Universe got off to a bright, optimistic start with director James Gunn's "Superman" last year, and the new DCU is expanding. Next up to bat is "Supergirl." Hailing from director Craig Gillespie ("I, Tonya," "Dumb Money"), it's a space-set adventure with a distinctly separate tone from "Superman." It's also going to feature one very carefully placed F-bomb.

/Film's own Jacob Hall visited the set of "Supergirl," which sees Milly Alcock going full "John Wick" in the DCU. Alcock's take on Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, is going to be radically different from her Earth-bound Kryptonian counterpart. She's more than happy to drop a curse word or two when the occasion calls for it.

During the set visit, Hall spoke with Chantal Nong Vo, Executive Vice President of Production at DC Studios and executive producer on "Supergirl." She promised that Alcock's Kara will curse in the movie. "How many times? We'll see," Vo teased. "Obviously this is a PG-13 movie, so it's limited when it comes to ratings, but we have been being like, 'Is this her f**k? Is this her f**k?'"

In some ways, the PG-13 rating has become meaningless, but the MPAA still has rules for these things. A rough rule is that a PG-13 movie gets one F-bomb. More than one will push it to an R. So, they have to be deliberate about it. As Vo added: