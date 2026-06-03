Supergirl Director Had To Be Very Careful About Picking His One F-Bomb [Set Visit]
The new DC Universe got off to a bright, optimistic start with director James Gunn's "Superman" last year, and the new DCU is expanding. Next up to bat is "Supergirl." Hailing from director Craig Gillespie ("I, Tonya," "Dumb Money"), it's a space-set adventure with a distinctly separate tone from "Superman." It's also going to feature one very carefully placed F-bomb.
/Film's own Jacob Hall visited the set of "Supergirl," which sees Milly Alcock going full "John Wick" in the DCU. Alcock's take on Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, is going to be radically different from her Earth-bound Kryptonian counterpart. She's more than happy to drop a curse word or two when the occasion calls for it.
During the set visit, Hall spoke with Chantal Nong Vo, Executive Vice President of Production at DC Studios and executive producer on "Supergirl." She promised that Alcock's Kara will curse in the movie. "How many times? We'll see," Vo teased. "Obviously this is a PG-13 movie, so it's limited when it comes to ratings, but we have been being like, 'Is this her f**k? Is this her f**k?'"
In some ways, the PG-13 rating has become meaningless, but the MPAA still has rules for these things. A rough rule is that a PG-13 movie gets one F-bomb. More than one will push it to an R. So, they have to be deliberate about it. As Vo added:
"We have different options. I think there's one that's special in Craig's heart, but we are having a lot of fun with it. You know, we're definitely pushing the envelope, and then of course, there are other swear words that are less regulated, but again, we don't want to overdo it."
Supergirl will have more of an edge than Superman
"We want this to be for everybody, but it'll definitely be on the edgier side of everybody," Chantal Nong Vo concluded.
Milly Alcock's Supergirl is a very different character than David Corenswet's Superman. They are both Kryptonians and very powerful, but even during Alcock's brief cameo in "Superman," we saw that she's a little rougher around the edges. That roughness has been on full display in the trailers for her solo movie. It's clearly something that the filmmakers aren't shying away from. They just have to be selective about where and how she drops the F-bomb on screen.
The new DC Universe doesn't really have a house style or a single tone. Later this year, we're also going to see "Clayface," a full-on horror movie set in Batman's world. DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are trying hard to bring a diverse slate of movies and TV shows to screens. So, we can have Superman as a beacon for good and Supergirl swearing across the galaxy. Different flavors for diverse audiences. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.
The cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts (Krem), Eve Ridley (Ruthye Marye Knoll), David Krumholtz (Zor-El), Emily Beecham (Alura In-Ze), David Corenswet (Superman), and former "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa as the villain Lobo.
"Supergirl" hits theaters on June 26, 2026.