Where Was The Princess Bride Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

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2025 closed out on a bitter note for film fans everywhere as filmmaker Rob Reiner died under tragic circumstances. In life, Reiner directed some of the best Hollywood films of the 1980s and '90s, including the 1987 romantic fantasy "The Princess Bride." The movie easily ranks among Reiner's very best to this day. Reiner, with his cast and crew, spellbound audiences like the kindly man (Peter Falk) reading the in-universe "Princess Bride" book to his grandson (Fred Savage).

"The Princess Bride" is explicitly set in the real medieval Europe, not a fantasy world like Middle-earth in "The Lord of the Rings" or Westeros in "A Song of Ice and Fire." However, zooming in, it also takes place in the fictional countries of Florin and Guilder. Between that and the occasional heightened fantasy elements, you'd be forgiven for thinking the movie was set in a wholly fictional world.

With no real countries or Florin landmarks to pull from, where was "The Princess Bride" filmed? Predictably, throughout England and Ireland, including on sets at Shepperton Studios. Fans can also rejoice in knowing that some of the major locations in the film are natural or manmade landmarks that you can add to a sightseeing wishlist if you ever visit England and/or Ireland.