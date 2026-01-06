The Princess Bride Line That Defined Mandy Patinkin's Life

It would be reasonable to assume that if any line delivered by Mandy Patinkin in the late Rob Reiner's sweeping 1987 fantasy-adventure-romance film "The Princess Bride" was going to impact the actor's life the most, it might be his character's repeated mantra: "My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die." After all, when we meet him in the story, Inigo has spent years fantasizing about saying that to the six-fingered man who murdered his father, and his desire for revenge has become his all-consuming passion. (Plus, I have to imagine people have quoted that back to him on the street more than any other line in his impressive career.)

But in a 2013 actor roundtable conversation for The Hollywood Reporter, Patinkin revealed that a different line helped to define his life instead. "This 34-year-old Mandy who said the line never really realized what I was saying," he explained to his peers. "And then in my late 50s, I heard this line that to me really became the real cornerstone line for at least my character and very much of my life."

The line in question happens at the end of the movie, after an injured Inigo finally avenges his father's death and is poised to jump out of the castle window to ride off into the sunset with his friends. In a quiet moment of contemplation before he leaps out, he tells Cary Elwes's Westley: "I have been in the revenge business so long, now that it's over, I do not know what to do with the rest of my life."

"That, to me, is the line that mattered to me," Patinkin said, decades later. "And it was so interesting to me that the kid who said that line didn't hear it."