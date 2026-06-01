How To Watch Hokum At Home

Adam Scott starred in what was simply a very scary horror movie in "Hokum," and now we'll be able watch it with our eyes half closed at home. Damian McCarthy has quietly been building a reputation as one of the best horror filmmakers working today. If you're yet to catch on, you'll be delighted and/or terrified to hear that the Irish director's latest effort is set to hit digital platforms to rent or own beginning June 2, 2026. We'll also be getting "Hokum" Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD combos alongside a DVD release on August 11, 2026.

Much like McCarthy's last effort, the good old fashioned scary movie that was "Oddity," "Hokum" is just a solid and truly terrifying horror flick from start to finish. The film follows Scott's Ohm Bauman, a novelist who visits a remote Irish inn to scatter his parents' ashes. As you might expect, that inn isn't exactly the most relaxing vacation destination. Bauman is soon overcome by tales of a witch that haunts the honeymoon suite, ultimately forcing him to delve into his own past and confront the dark secrets buried therein.

Sounds like a nice little home movie night doesn't it? Well, now you and your friends/family can all quake in unison (unless you're brave enough to watch alone), and we highly recommend that you do since "Hokum" is truly one of the best horror movies of the year.