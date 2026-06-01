How To Watch Hokum At Home
Adam Scott starred in what was simply a very scary horror movie in "Hokum," and now we'll be able watch it with our eyes half closed at home. Damian McCarthy has quietly been building a reputation as one of the best horror filmmakers working today. If you're yet to catch on, you'll be delighted and/or terrified to hear that the Irish director's latest effort is set to hit digital platforms to rent or own beginning June 2, 2026. We'll also be getting "Hokum" Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD combos alongside a DVD release on August 11, 2026.
Much like McCarthy's last effort, the good old fashioned scary movie that was "Oddity," "Hokum" is just a solid and truly terrifying horror flick from start to finish. The film follows Scott's Ohm Bauman, a novelist who visits a remote Irish inn to scatter his parents' ashes. As you might expect, that inn isn't exactly the most relaxing vacation destination. Bauman is soon overcome by tales of a witch that haunts the honeymoon suite, ultimately forcing him to delve into his own past and confront the dark secrets buried therein.
Sounds like a nice little home movie night doesn't it? Well, now you and your friends/family can all quake in unison (unless you're brave enough to watch alone), and we highly recommend that you do since "Hokum" is truly one of the best horror movies of the year.
Hokum is the latest entry in Damian McCarthy's excellent horror filmography
"Hokum" is both one of the best horror movies of 2026 and the third feature film from Damian McCarthy, who previously oversaw 2020's "Caveat" and 2024's "Oddity." The latter two films were shot in the same converted barn in West Cork, Ireland, and McCarthy has confirmed that he sees all three movies as existing within the same cinematic universe. That said, this is absolutely not the kind of shared timeline where you have to have seen the previous films to enjoy the latest installment. But with "Hokum" hitting digital on June 2, 2026, why not watch the entire trilogy, especially since "Caveat" is available to stream for free on Tubi and "Oddity" is streaming on Hulu right now?
Those who've already seen McCarthy's latest film and have yet to delve into his brief but impressive filmography should also check out his previous movies, which are just as effective at inducing serious chills. Otherwise, if you've seen all three and are eager for more from the "Hokum" universe, you'll no doubt be glad to hear that the "Hokum" physical media packages come with a bunch of extra features. Exclusive bonus content on the home releases include a behind-the-scenes making-of documentary, a feature commentary with McCarthy, and the original teaser and trailer. There's also a short titled "Jack the Donkey, A Family Favorite," which will focus on the titular children' s TV entertainer who hosts a show within the world of "Hokum." Sounds deeply upsetting, and we can't wait.