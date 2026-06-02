5 Forgotten '90s Sitcoms That Still Hold Up Today

The 1990s were an interesting epoch for the American sitcom. In the late 1980s, three popular sitcoms charged into the pop consciousness and actively began dismantling all of the decades-old tropes that the genre operated on. There was Fox's "Married... with Children" in 1987, a series that depicted a dark mirror version of the happy sitcom family, showing them as unhappy and hateful. There was "Seinfeld" in 1989, which mandated that the characters never hug or learn lessons and remain selfish and petty. And there was "The Simpsons" later that year, which animated the sitcom and turned traditional characters into unseemly buffoons and underachievers. All three shows, taken together, can be seen as a wholesale deconstruction of TV comedy.

The 1990s, then, tried to grow in two directions at once. Many sitcoms clung to old-world ideas and stuck with the well-worn "happy family" or "single person in the big city" tropes that we had known for ages. Others tried to be slightly more arch and surreal, pointing out the uselessness of sitcoms while living inside of them. In the former category, we had shows like "Friends," which was little more than a relationship-focused, slightly more raucous version of a more traditional sitcom. In the latter we had ... Well, refer to the list below.

Several of them are most assuredly cynical deconstructive shows that might not even look like sitcoms. Most will be wholly obscure to younger audiences. Some may be considered cult favorites, but they're not so popular that they will ever warrant reboots, follow-ups, or late-stage additional seasons. They are, however, still damn funny and worth seeking out. Well, if they can be found. There's one sitcom from the UPN on this list and ... well, do you even remember the UPN?