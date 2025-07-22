Steven Spielberg And Tim Burton Once Teamed Up For A Critically Panned TV Show

Brad Bird's 1993 animated series "Family Dog" began its life several years earlier as an episode of "Amazing Stories," a Steven Spielberg-produced anthology series that utilized the talents of Clint Eastwood (among many other notable filmmakers). Also titled "Family Dog," the episode aired on February 16, 1987, and featured a cute white terrier of some kind (with its barks provided by Bird) who lived in an ordinary suburb with a white sitcom family. The dog was only ever referred to as "the dog," but his actual name was Jonah. The episode also starred the legendary Stan Freberg as the family patriarch and Annie Potts as his wife. Danny Elfman and Steve Bartek provided the music, with Tim Burton contributing to the short's character designs.

The piece was sliced into three vignettes, all of which centered on the ways a family dog can forcibly — and unfortunately — insert themselves into traditional family moments. In one short, the family dog merely bears the indignity of being a dog. In the second, the family dog eats the Christmas ham. In the third, the dog is sent to obedience school after failing to foil a robbery. Even in 1987, audiences sensed the "Family Dog" episode was meant to be a backdoor pilot for a full-on animated series.

Which, of course, it was. The "Family Dog" series launched on June 23, 1993, with Martin Mull and Molly Cheek taking over the roles of the parents. The premise and look of the series was nearly identical to the "Amazing Stories" episode, as the dog was still living with the same family, including a troublesome 10-year-old son (Zak Huxtable Epstein) and oblivious six-year-old daughter (Cassie Cole). This time, Spielberg and Burton teamed up to serve as executive producers. Most of the episodes were directed by Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Wish") and/or Clive A. Smith (who helmed a segment of the infamous "Star Wars Holiday Special").

Sadly, the series was short-lived and only last 10 episodes. It was canceled on July 28, 1993, in response to audience indifference and a flurry of bad reviews.