Hulu's Most Underrated Comedy Series Should Be Your Next Weekend Binge Watch

A Pakistani crime family walks into Philadelphia and proceeds to lie, murder, and bumble their way into becoming a drug empire to be reckoned with. That's not the setup to a (probably tasteless and/or racist) punchline, but the jumping-off point for the Hulu series "Deli Boys." An irreverent, sarcastic, and deeply unserious show centered fully on South Asians, this story comes from a writing team committed to showing these characters (and, by extension, brown folks like me) in a light that not enough of our entertainment seems willing to do these days. It's nice to have representation showcasing the strengths of our culture — it's even better to let us be raunchy, violent, and completely off-color, instead.

The result is a broad, almost slapstick comedy unlike anything else streaming and all but demanding a weekend binge. Last year, "Deli Boys" premiered to relatively under-the-radar praise (although /Film included it among our best Disney+ and Hulu shows of 2025), which only emphasized the project's identity as the little engine that could. Fortunately, enough fans gravitated towards the chaotic Dar family that it earned a second season greenlight, with the new batch of six half-hour episodes having debuted all at once this past Thursday, May 28.

What started as an underdog story for the ages now enters its next chapter. The trio of formidable family matriarch Lucky Auntie (Poorna Jagannathan) and misfit siblings Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh) are no longer the hapless, crime-lord wannabes they used to be. Having inherited a family drug operation they knew nothing about, fended off an FBI investigation into their illegal activities, and even solved the murder of their beloved multimillionaire father Baba (Iqbal Theba), Raj and Mir set out to prove that last time was no fluke — and do so in style.