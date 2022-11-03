Fred Armisen Shares Tales Of Working On SNL With Bill Hader And James Anderson

One of the many reasons that "Saturday Night Live" has managed to stay on the air since 1975 is the public's fascination with what happens behind the scenes of the perennial sketch show. The experience of being a cast member immediately places you in rarified air with the other performers that have come before. "SNL" is an exclusive club that consists of only about 160 people who have been fortunate and talented enough to grace the pull-out trundle stage in Studio 8H. Even fewer are actually remembered after their tenure on the show has come and gone. If the original cast was part of the Golden Age, Fred Armisen joined "SNL" during the Bronze Age with a new wave of cast members consisting of Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, Tina Fey, Seth Myers, and Andy Samberg.

It's an era that Armisen looks back on with fond memories, mainly due to the comedy bonds he formed with Hader and longtime writer James Anderson. Earlier this week, Armisen appeared on the popular "SNL" dissection deep-dive podcast "Fly on the Wall," hosted by Dana Carvey (who can't stop doing impressions) and David Spade (who can't stop laughing at them). Armisen spoke about his time on the show, dealing with the intense pressure of the schedule, and developing the popular recurring sketch "The Californians." The real takeaway, however, is his lasting friendship with Hader and just how important Anderson was to crafting so many memorable sketches during an electric time in the show's history.