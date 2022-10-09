Wednesday Trailer: Meet Fred Armisen As Uncle Fester Addams

Surprise! After initially keeping the actor's identity a secret, Netflix has revealed that Fred Armisen is playing Uncle Fester in the upcoming Addams Family series "Wednesday." The trailer that premiered at New York Comic Con this weekend gives audiences an in-depth look at the series, setting up the basic premise, characters, and mayhem of Nevermore Academy — a bone-chilling boarding school that should be perfect for Wednesday Addams (at least, in theory).

Netflix is betting hard on "Wednesday," and after watching its most recent trailer, it's clear why. Although the series debut is still more than a month away, the streaming platform is promoting the heck out of it — and why shouldn't they? It's an entry in an established and popular franchise that was directed and produced by gothic-horror legend Tim Burton. Plus, it ticks all the "young-adult" boxes: a quirky "I'm not like other girls" heroine, fabulous cosplay-ready costumes, and mysterious, possibly magical, school. Move over "Cruella" — teen girls have a new naughty girl fashionista to rally behind.

Armisen's involvement is a cherry on top of this spooky sundae. The veteran comedian is an accomplished character actor, having added his quirky charm to countless projects over the years. Perhaps best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live" and his sketch comedy show "Portlandia," Armisen is one of those people who can elevate a scene with just a look or a gesture — and based on the trailer below, it seems he'll be infusing "Wednesday" with some of that signature, comedic flair.