Spider-Noir Star Nicolas Cage Thinks This Is The Best Spider-Man Actor

Nicolas Cage is putting his stamp on the "Spider-Man" franchise as we speak, leading Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" TV show. Though Cage's character in "Spider-Noir" isn't actually called Spider-Man, he's still part of the tradition that dates back to the 1960s when Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created Marvel's beloved superhero. But who is Cage's favorite on-screen version of the webslinger?

In a recent interview with Complex, in honor of the release of "Spider-Noir" Season 1, Cage revealed his choice. It's not Tom Holland, who is returning once again in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" this summer, nor is it Tobey Maguire, who brought the character to life for the first time on the silver screen in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" in 2002. Rather, it's Andrew Garfield, who made his debut as Peter Parker in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man." Here's what Cage had to say about it:

"I thought [Andrew] Garfield was a really great Spider-Man, I thought he did a terrific job. He's a marvelous actor. For all of the younger, Peter Parker Spider-Men, he was the one that I thought really was quite something to watch.

"I would put Garfield, in my view, as the best Spider-Man in cinema," Cage concluded.

There is a bit of tragedy to Garfield's "The Amazing Spider-Man," as the actor was a genuine fan who was thrilled to occupy the character's shoes. Unfortunately, his pair of Marc Webb-directed solo movies didn't pan out critically, particularly "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," with Sony Pictures deciding instead to reboot the franchise once again within the Marvel Cinematic Universe just a few short years later. "Captain America: Civil War" kicked off Holland's tenure in 2016 before he got a solo debut in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

That was that for Garfield. For a time anyway.